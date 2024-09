Bay St. George is seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 60-year-old William Raymond Elliott. Police have concerns for his safety and well-being at this time.

Elliott is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Russell Heights in Stephenville.

Anyone with any information on the location of William Raymond Elliott is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.