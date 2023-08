Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2018 Polaris Sportsman XP1000 ATV. It was taken from a residence in St. George’s sometime during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 16. The ATV is red in colour and has a NL license plate VHH 575.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to please contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.