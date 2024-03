Police are investigating a fire that occurred at a residence in Cape St. George on Thursday. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., police received the report of a residential fire on Oceanview Drive. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters and the property was completely destroyed. The unoccupied home was under recent renovations with no one inside during the time of the fire.

The investigation is continuing.