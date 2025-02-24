Bay St. George RCMP investigates home invasion in Stephenville, man arrested

Following a report of a residential robbery in Stephenville, 38-year-old Thomas Keeping was arrested by Bay St. George RCMP on February 21.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the report and attended the Stephenville home. Prior to police arrival, Keeping, who was allegedly armed with a knife, robbed the home owner of a sum of money. Officers arrived at the scene and with no response at the residence, police forced entry into the home. Keeping was located inside the residence and was subsequently arrested.

Keeping is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery

Uttering Threats

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

He was remanded into custody over the weekend and appears in court today.

The investigation is continuing.