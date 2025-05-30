Bay St. George RCMP investigates hit and run collision; impaired driving investigation ongoing

A 33-year-old Stephenville man remains under investigation for drug impaired driving following a hit and run collision that occurred in Stephenville yesterday morning.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the report of a rear-end collision that occurred at a stop sign at an intersection on St. Georges Avenue. The driver of the vehicle responsible for the rear-end collision exited the car, spoke to the other driver and then fled from the scene. No one was injured.

Police located the described vehicle a short time later, hidden on a residential property and determined that it was uninsured. The driver, who was also located on the property, showed signs of drug impairment and held a suspended driver’s licence. He was arrested and was transported for the completion of a drug influence evaluation as part of an impaired driving investigation. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired operation are appropriate.

The man was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without an insurance policy.

The investigation is continuing.