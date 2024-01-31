Bay St. George RCMP arrests impaired ATV driver

A St. George’s man is facing charges of impaired operation after police received a report of an impaired driver who entered a neighbouring property on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and crashed into their parked car. Bay St. George RCMP responded to the report and obtained CCTV footage and statements which aided in identifying the ATV driver. The driver was located at his residence, along with the described ATV. He showed signs of impairment, provided initial breath samples above the legal limit and was arrested. Additional breath samples provided at the Detachment were nearly twice the legal limit.

The ATV was seized and impounded. The driver’s license was suspended and he will appear in court at a later date to face two separate charges related to the impaired operation of the ATV.