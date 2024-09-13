Bay Roberts RCMP tickets dirt bike operator

The RCMP ticketed a youth who was operating a dirt bike on a roadway in Bay Roberts on Wednesday.

An officer on patrol observed the dirt bike operating on the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. The 16-year-old operator was operating without a driver’s licence and insurance and was ticketed.

The dirt bike was seized and impounded.

While municipal by-laws permit the use of all-terrain vehicles on certain roadways in some areas of the province, those operating on a roadway must abide by the legislation of the Highway Traffic Act, including possessing a valid driver’s licence, registration and insurance.