Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a white 2012 Jeep Compass taken from a residential property in Brigus early in the morning hours of Sunday, September 3, 2023. The vehicle was believed to have been taken between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The stolen SUV has a Newfoundland and Labrador license plate, JKN 777.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the SUV is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP or Crime Stoppers.