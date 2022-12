Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating an early morning fire that occurred on Christmas Eve at the former Lions Club in Shearstown.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on December 24th, police received the report of the fire and attended the scene. The vacated building was engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed by the fire.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information about the incident or any suspicious activity leading up to the fire is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP or Crime Stoppers.