Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a truck that occurred sometime between Jan. 28-29.

The truck, a 2013 blue Ford F150 Platinum Edition with NL licence plate CH6 339, was stolen sometime overnight on January 28 from a residence on Ted French Place in Bay Roberts. See photo of the truck attached. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information related to this crime or the current location of the truck is asked to call Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.