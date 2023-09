Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side Utility-Task-Vehicle (UTV) that was stolen from a residential property on Whitney Street in Bay Roberts sometime between the hours of 9:00 p.m. on September 3, and 9:00 a.m. on September 4, 2023.

The UTV, a red 2022 Linhai TBOS side-by-side, was stolen while parked on the property. See the attached photos.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the UTV is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP or Crime Stoppers.