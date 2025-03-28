Bay Roberts RCMP investigates stabbing, man charged

Police have charged thirty-six-year-old Kelvin Coombs with aggravated assault following a disturbance in Bay Roberts that on March 27.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received the report of a stabbing that occurred on a residential property in Bay Roberts. A man was transported to Carbonear General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.

The suspect, Coombs, who initially refused to exit the residence for police, eventually exited the home and was arrested without further incident. He was held in police custody overnight.

Last evening, a search was conducted with items seized in support of the charges laid.

The victim is recovering from injuries sustained. The investigation is continuing.