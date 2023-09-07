Bay Roberts RCMP investigates report of unknown motorist approaching child

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a report of an unknown motorist approaching a child last night on Pickett’s Road in Bay Roberts.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, police received a report from a parent indicating that their child was approached while walking along the road by an unknown male who was possibly operating a large white van, similar in style to a Ford Econoline. The man asked the youth to get into the vehicle and attempted to coerce her with offers of ice cream.



The Caucasian man, who was the lone occupant of the van, is described as having dark eyes, a brown and white coloured beard, a large nose, round glasses and short dark hair that comes down over his forehead. He is possibly mid-40s to late 50s in age.



Patrols were conducted; the vehicle and driver were not located or identified.

The investigation is continuing.

Bay Roberts RCMP is asking residents of the area around Pickett’s Road in Bay Roberts to please review any surveillance footage they may have from the evening of September 6, 2023, specifically between the hours of 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver are asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers

RCMP NL encourages parents to talk to their children about being approached by strangers.