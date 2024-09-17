Bay Roberts RCMP investigates break enter and theft at Water Street Variety

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a commercial break, enter and theft carried out by two masked suspects during the early morning hours of Monday Sept. 16 in Bay Roberts.

Video surveillance confirmed that that two suspects forced entry inside the store shortly before 5:30 a.m. Once inside, the suspects proceeded behind the store’s cash register, where they filled bags with various items, including cigarettes and lottery tickets. A safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash was also taken by the suspects.

The two suspects were wearing jackets, hoodies, gloves, ball caps and obstructed their faces with face coverings. See attached photos.

A black truck, possibly a Dodge or GMC, was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the immediate area. The investigation is continuing to determine if the vehicle is connected to this crime.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of those responsible is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477