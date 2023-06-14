Bay Roberts gearing up to host 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games

A global pandemic stalled many sports events throughout the world, delaying national and international competitions. One victim was the Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games, which was previously slated for 2020.

Well, it’s going to happen next year. The Games are set for Aug. 10-17., 2024.

Co-Chairs Judy Morrow and Neil Kearley have accepted re-appointments and are eager to get things

moving. “We want to put off the best games possible in the Town of Bay Roberts, with the

support of neighbouring communities in Conception Bay North,” says Morrow.

“Despite the postponement of the games from 2020 due to the pandemic, the excitement to host remains extremely high among both residents and volunteers. Since being awarded the Games, planning and preparations have continued,” says Mayor Walter Yetman. “The goal is to showcase our community and indeed the entire area, while at the same time providing the athletes with a high degree of competition.”



The Newfoundland and Labrador Games is a weeklong, provincial, multi-sport event, which

alternates between winter and summer Games every two years. The Games are delivered in

partnership with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Sport NL, a host

organizing committee and provincial sport organizations.