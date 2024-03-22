Barenaked Ladies and Blue Rodeo among headliners for Iceberg Alley

Some well-known Canadian bands headline this year’s Iceberg Alley festival, a popular music festival to kick off the summer.

Barenaked Ladies and Tokyo Police Club kick things off in the performance tent on June 19. Formed in 1988 in Scarborough, Ontario, the Barenaked Ladies have been making music for over three decades and have sold over 15 million albums worldwide. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Other headliners include Blue Rodeo, the Sam Roberts Band, Bush and Marianas Trench. Blue Rodeo were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and, in 2014, were awarded the Governor General’s Performing Arts lifetime achievement award.

This year’s festival also includes the 20-year reunion of local act Gearbox.

The 10 nights of music will wrap up with the finale on June 29 — a tribute night with One Vision of Queen, and Luisa Marshall as Tina Turner.

Tickets went on sale online at noon today for each night.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent is a multi-day festival created to showcase the unique culture, traditions and heritage of Newfoundland and Labrador alongside nationally and internationally acclaimed entertainment. Music performances of all genres are being held under a 38,000 square foot “big top” tent in the culturally historic area within the City of St. John’s known as Pleasantville, on the banks of Quidi Vidi Lake.