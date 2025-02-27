Baker Flooring Senior Blues Selected to Host 2026 Allan Cup Challenge

Canada’s top amateur senior hockey players will be in the province next year to face off for the Allen Cup.

The Conception Bay Baker Flooring Senior Blues have been awarded the prestigious opportunity to host the 2026 Allan Cup Challenge. Regarded as one of Canada’s oldest and most storied hockey championships, the Allan Cup dates back to 1909, when it was first donated by Sir H. Montagu Allan to recognize the nation’s top senior men’s amateur team.

This marks only the third time in its history that the Allan Cup will be hosted in Newfoundland and Labrador. Newfoundland teams have tasted success only a handful of times, highlighting the rarity and significance of bringing this national tournament back to the province. In 1985 and 86 the Corner Brook Royals became the province’s first Champions, followed by the Clarenville Caribous in 2011 and the Grand Falls Cataracts in 2017. The Blues roster currently features 3 members of the 2017 winners, forwards Danny Wicks, Brandon Bussey and defenseman Nick Lindstrom.

Hosting the 2026 Allan Cup Challenge is a watershed moment for both the Baker Flooring Senior Blues and Conception Bay South. The tournament is expected to include six teams: the host Blues, the 2025 Herder Memorial Trophy winner, this year’s tournament champion, and squads from the Maritimes, Ontario, and Western Canada.

The Blues, together with the Town of Conception Bay South, the team sponsors, and volunteers are already working diligently to ensure that the 2026 Allan Cup Challenge exceeds expectations. Further details about schedules, tickets, and related events will be announced in the coming months and can be found on www.seniorblues.ca. Fans are encouraged to follow the Blues social media.

The Blues who finished first in the Avalon East Senior Hockey League this season have been a perennial

contender for a number of years. The roster features mainly local players and features former USPORT

players Kyle Tibbo, Kris Hodge, Lee Dower and Nathan Kelly as well as former QMJHL players Adam Nolan, Nick Gosse, Danny Wicks and Zach Moody. Lead by goaltender Matt Jenkins, the Blues are currently in the AESHL semi-finals, which continues this weekend with a 3 game set versus the Clarenville Caribous.

The Allan Cup

The Allan Cup is Canada’s oldest national hockey championship trophy for men’s senior “AAA” competition. It has been won by only a few Newfoundland teams in its long history, underscoring the significance of this opportunity to both the province and local hockey fan.

Previous Newfoundland host locations:

1985 – Corner Brook Royals

2011 – Clarenville Caribous

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our players, coaches, volunteers, and fans. The town of Conception Bay

South has rallied behind the Blues for years, building one of the largest fan bases in the Avalon East Senior Hockey League,” says Jonathan Kavanagh, General Manager and Coach. “Our players and sponsors have worked tirelessly to create a stable franchise capable of hosting an event of this stature. We are thrilled to bring a national championship to our home and share this momentous occasion with everyone who has supported us along the way. We look forward to welcoming teams from across the country, showing them the warm hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador is famous for, and putting on an event everyone will remember.”