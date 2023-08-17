Bail hearing wraps up for man charged in ‘Grandparents’ scam

An Ontario man suspected of cheating seniors in this province out of thousands of dollars in what’s known as a ‘Grandparents’ scam will soon find out if he’ll be released from jail.

Charles Gillen had his bail hearing finish today at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John’s.

He’s represented by Bob Buckingham, while Robert Roach is the Crown prosecutor.

After hearing arguments in the two-day hearing, Justice Peter O’Flaherty will notify counsel when he has a decision.

Gillen has been behind bars for more the last five and a half months.

The RNC arrested the 23-year-old on March 2 at St. John’s International Airport. Police say he was carrying an undisclosed amount of money and was about to leave the province.

Gillen faces more than 40 charges, including fraud over $5,000, extortion, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, impersonating a peace officer and conspiracy to commit an indictable crime.

His arrest came after police received dozens of complaints from residents about the scheme, known as the grandparents scam. It involves suspects calling seniors claiming to be a police officer. The caller tells the senior their grandchild is in legal trouble and needs money to be released from jail.

Gillen also faces charges in British Columbia and Nova Scotia.