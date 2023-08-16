Justice News

Bail hearing postponed for teen charged with murder

Posted: August 16, 2023 7:47 pm
By Rosie Mullaley


The lawyer for a 14-year-old boy suspected of killing a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl says he’s still waiting on the final disclosure package before he can proceed with a bail hearing. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was in provincial court and files this report.

