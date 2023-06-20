Bail decision for suspected abductor set over to Thursday

ST. JOHN’S — A 72-year-old New Brunswick man accused of trying to abduct a St. John’s teenager earlier this month will find out Thursday is he can be released from prison.

The bail hearing for Wilbur Jerome Crockwell wrapped up this morning at provincial court. Judge Lois Skanes, who heard almost three days of evidence in the hearing, opted to reserve her decision until Thursday.

Crockwell is charged with child abduction, conspiring to abduct a child and child luring.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the case. Erin Bast, 63, and Frederick Cyril Boone, 69, both of this province, are also facing charges of child abduction and conspiring to abduct a child.

Police say a 14-year-old girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert on June 8, was found in a cabin with Bast and Boone on the Bay d’Espoir highway the day after. The couple was allegedly trying to help Crockwell, who was arrested in Badger hours before.

Bast and Boone are due back in court July 21.