Baie Verte residents protest lack of on-site physician

Residents of Baie Verte and the surrounding communities demonstrated at the local emergency room on Tuesday where no in-person family physician has been available since the end of April.

They say wait times at emergency have become unacceptable, and ambulances are away from the community for hours at a time for diversions. Baie Verte is not the only community affected by staffing shortages. Demonstrations have also been held in Harbour Breton and Bonavista.

Nape President, Jerry Earle, says the situation is putting pressure on the community and the staff working in health care. He said the situation is also putting pressure on the emergency room in Grand Falls-Windsor.



