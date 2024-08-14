Backstage Pass: Churchill Park Music Festival

NTV’s Amanda Mews previews Shania Twain’s upcoming performance at the Churchill Park Music Festival.

It's a busy time of year for concerts and festivals across the province. If you're…
Austrian authorities say three male teens have been detained for allegedly plotting terror attacks at…
A project is underway in Grand Falls-Windsor to restore some 30-year-old murals. NTV's Colleen Lewis…