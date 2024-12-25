Avalon Peninsula under Special Weather Statement for Boxing Day snowfall

An area of low-pressure spinning south of Newfoundland will drift far enough north late tonight, and on Boxing Day, that snow will fly over the easternmost peninsula. Mostly, the snow will be light, and amounts will not be significant. The snow will mix with and change to rain from southeast to northwest during the day on Thursday. All areas will be seeing rain by Thursday evening.
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement from late tonight through 5:30 PM Thursday for the following areas:
- St. John’s and vicinity
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Avalon Peninsula North
Snowfall of 2 to 4 cm is expected, with up to 10 cm over higher terrain between late tonight and Thursday afternoon. There is some uncertainty concerning how far west the snow will be on Boxing Day, and some guidance indicates it may be farther west than shown above.
At this time, a Snowfall Warning is NOT anticipated. Still, those planning to travel across the Avalon Peninsula on Boxing Day should allow some extra time and be prepared for wintry driving conditions.