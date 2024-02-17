Avalon Peninsula under snowfall and wind warnings for Sunday

A strengthening, fast-moving, area of low pressure is going to pass just east of, or over, the southeastern Avalon Peninsula Sunday morning, on its way into the North Atlantic. As the low passes, much of eastern Newfoundland will see snow from early Sunday morning into the afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall over the Avalon Peninsula from around 5 or 6 AM Sunday into the early afternoon. The snow will taper to flurries and end by Sunday evening.
Low-pressure centres like this can also generate an area of high wind speeds. As of this morning, it looks like the southeast Avalon may see a couple of hours of wind gusts approaching 100 km/h Sunday afternoon, centered around 3 PM. Farther north, toward the St. John’s Metro and northeast Avalon, it also looks like there will be a period of high wind speeds, gusting as high as 80 km/h during the later stages of Sunday afternoon. It looks like the highest wind speeds will come in after most of the snow has fallen. However, due to the nature of this system, there will be areas of blowing snow over exposed areas.
There is the chance that some areas of the southeast Avalon will see a change to rain for a time on Sunday morning, but that will ultimately be determined by the track of the low, which is still somewhat uncertain. If the area of low pressure remains offshore, the change to rain will likely stay offshore. If the low tracks near, or over, the southeast Avalon, a larger geographic region, will see a change to rain.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Snowfall Warning for the following areas from overnight Saturday night to Sunday afternoon:
- Avalon Peninsula North
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- St. John’s & vicinity
Current details: Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.
Locations: Avalon Peninsula.
Time span: overnight tonight to Sunday afternoon.
Remarks: Snow, at times heavy, will change to or mix with rain briefly on Sunday morning for areas of the southeastern and eastern Avalon Peninsula.
Most areas should experience a brief period of strong northwesterly winds beginning near noon Sunday. These winds have potential to cause an hour or two of poor visibility in blowing snow, especially in areas that remain below zero.
It is typical with these types of systems for the area of maximum snowfall to occur along a narrow band. For this reason, any shift in the track of this system may affect snowfall totals locally. Any areas that experience a change to rain may see less snowfall than expected.
Finally, a wind warning is currently in effect for the southeastern Avalon Peninsula. Should the system track closer to land, wind warnings may be required elsewhere as well.
Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wind Warning for the following areas Sunday afternoon:
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
Current details: Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.
Maximum wind gusts: Northwest to westerly near 100 km/h.
Locations: Exposed coastal areas of the southeastern Avalon Peninsula.
Time span: Sunday afternoon.
Remarks: Strong winds may continue into Sunday evening.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.