Auditor General Delivers MCP and Dental Health Plans Report

Auditor General Denise Hanrahan delivered a performance audit report to the House of Assembly on the MCP and Dental Health Plan.

The report contains findings and recommendations regarding the ineffective compliance function, information technology issues, and an overall lack of program oversight.

The audit found the department failed to make significant progress on the oversight issues identified in 2014. High-risk areas, such as the failure to complete disaster recovery and business continuity plan testing, were identified; as well as the lack of processes to prevent or detect double payments with Workplace NL.

The report also determined that the MCP IT system is old and complex, and may not be entirely reliable. The internal audit function within the department is also ineffective and underutilized.

In response, the Department of Health and Community Services has accepted the recommendations and is highlighting ongoing work to address the issues raised.

There were 44 audits that started from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and 54 audits started from April 2024 to present.