ATV operator facing numerous charges after flight from police

Between July 9-15, RCMP responded to a three commercial break and enters. In all instances, suspect(s) gained access into the property through a window. On July 9, police responded to the report of a break and enter at the Blue Whale Lounge in South Dildo. An ATM located inside the business was destroyed. The safe portion of the ATM was removed and was stolen from the property.

On July 15, police received two reports of alarms sounding at commercial properties. The first occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in Chance Cove at the Chance Cove Municipal Building, which also contains the Canada Post postal outlet. A safe containing a quantity of cheques and cash was stolen from inside the municipal building. Inside the post office, attempts to access a safe were unsuccessful. A quantity of cash and a number of parcels and chocolate bars were stolen.

Approximately 30 minutes later in Bellevue, police received a report of an alarm sounding at King’s Corner Convenience. A suspect entered the business, damaged and accessed an ATM inside, and stole a quantity of cash. The suspect, described as being small in stature, exited the store as property representatives arrived. Believed to be a man, the suspect, who was wearing black clothing and a ski mask, ran from the property into a wooded area before police arrived on the scene. At the same time, a small black vehicle, possibly an older Honda, was seen parked nearby and took off. The driver of that car is described as being a man in his 60s with a grey beard.

Police believe that the same individuals are responsible for the three break and enters. The investigations are continuing.

Anyone having information on either of these crimes is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP at (709) 759-2600 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.