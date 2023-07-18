ATV operator facing numerous charges after flight from police

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he fled from police on an all-terrain vehicle in Badger’s Quay.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were conducting patrols in Badger’s Quay following recent reports of illegal off-road vehicle use in the area. An ATV failed to stop for police, fled on a dirt road and was met by another RCMP vehicle at the opposite end of the road. With no place to go, the operator, who was prohibited from driving resulting from a criminal code conviction, was arrested for flight from police. He was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and unstamped tobacco. The man also provided a roadside breath sample which was above the provincial limit.
The ATV was seized and impounded. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of flight from police, prohibited driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unstamped tobacco.