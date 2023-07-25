ATV operator arrested for impaired driving

A Hopedale man is facing charges of impaired operation after police received multiple reports of a suspected impaired driver operating an ATV at high rates of speed in Hopedale on July 21. Police located the ATV and found the operator at his residence, where he had fled on foot. He showed signs of impairment, was arrested and provided breath samples at the detachment that were nearly three times the legal limit.
He was charged with impaired operation and will appear in court on Aug. 29 in Hopedale.
Alex Newhook excited to take his game to hockey mecca, MontrealBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
It’s a new beginning for Alex Newhook. He’s only 22 but the talented forward is already starting a new chapter – this one with the most storied franchise in hockey history. The Montreal Canadiens, who missed the playoffs last season, have embarked on a youth movement, and the St. John’s native is a part of their plan. The Habs recently inked the St. John’s native to a four-year, $11.6 million deal.
He spoke with NTV’s Mark Dwyer late Monday, sharing his excitement about the new opportunity.
Now, with a big contract on the books, Newhook is ready to prove his worth.
“I see this as a great opportunity and I’m really excited,” said Newhook.
The talented forward scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season, before adding an assist in seven playoffs games. Colorado’s first round pick in 2019, he’s managed 66 points in 159 career games with the club. More importantly, he’s a Stanley Cup champion (2022).
For a province filled with Habs fans, or Habs haters, Alex Newhook is also facing a new reality – the miscroscope that is the Montreal Canadiens.
You can hear more from Alex Newhook's interview this evening on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Province launches new job accelerator and growth programBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
In a bid to attract new investment that supports innovation, economic development and diversification, the province has announced details of a new Job Accelerator and Growth Program. The program will incentivize qualified, established, profitable companies to establish and grow in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“We welcome investments and incentives that help businesses in our province build and grow. This program will provide support to businesses who are already contributing significantly to our economy and community by giving them additional support to expand and attract talent,” says AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO of St. John’s Board of Trade. “Whether it’s investing in new technologies, recruiting, developing new products and services, or expanding to new markets – we hope this program gives NL-based businesses an advantage they need to compete and succeed.”
The application-based program provides qualified companies with a payroll rebate of 10 per cent for each incremental job created. A further five per cent is added for the hiring of a recent graduate in the province or a new resident to the province from another jurisdiction with priority skills that are in limited supply in Newfoundland and Labrador. In return, the applicant must agree to create at least 20 incremental jobs over a three-year period with a minimum average salary of $50,000, and must demonstrate a long-term commitment to the province in the form of capital or other investment.
The Job Accelerator and Growth program provides Newfoundland and Labrador with a competitive advantage compared to other jurisdictions offering similar incentives to attract companies and investments.
This program is in alignment with the provincial government’s population growth strategies and will help to attract and retain companies that employ recent graduates, individuals with priority skills, and newcomers to increase the magnitude and capabilities of the local labour force.
NTV's Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Government Considering Expansion of MUN Medicine ProgramBy David Salter — 3 hours ago
The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, will hold a media availability today to discuss the potential expansion of the Memorial University Faculty of Medicine Undergraduate Program.
Minister Osborne will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Lokash, Provost & Vice-President (Academic) Pro tempore, and Dr. Dolores McKeen, Dean of Medicine (Acting), Memorial University.
The availability will take place at the Memorial University Faculty of Medicine Atrium, 300 Prince Phillip Drive, St. John’s at 11:00 a.m.
NTV News will be there.Post Views: 66