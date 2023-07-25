News

ATV operator arrested for impaired driving

By Web Team
Published on July 25, 2023 at 12:04 pm

A Hopedale man is facing charges of impaired operation after police received multiple reports of a suspected impaired driver operating an ATV at high rates of speed in Hopedale on July 21. Police located the ATV and found the operator at his residence, where he had fled on foot. He showed signs of impairment, was arrested and provided breath samples at the detachment that were nearly three times the legal limit.

He was charged with impaired operation and will appear in court on Aug. 29 in Hopedale.

