ATV crashes claim the lives of two teens over the weekend

A 15-year-old girl from Botwood and an 18-year-old Ontario woman have died as a result of separate ATV crashes over the weekend. The 18-year-old, who was not an experienced ATV operator, was fatally injured when the ATV she was driving left a roadway near North Harbour late Saturday afternoon. Police responded, along with Fewer’s Ambulance Service and North Harbour Fire Department. The 18-year-old was found deceased at the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the ATV were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a similar call of an ATV crash a short time later. Just before 6:00 p.m., a report was received that a 15-year-old female passenger was seriously injured when the side-by-side she was on departed a path way near Bishop’s Falls. Police and paramedics responded; the girl was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver and passenger of the side-by-side were not wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash.



Alcohol or drug impairment are not considered to be a factor in either crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigations are continuing.