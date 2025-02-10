Atlantic Premiers Going to Washington

Premier Andrew Furey will join other Atlantic premiers this week in Washington, D.C.

The premiers will highlight the value of the trade relationship in meetings with U.S. political and business leaders.

Atlantic Premiers will be part of the Council of the Federation mission to Washington, D.C. on February 12, 2025. All 13 provincial and territorial leaders will be in the U.S. capital to directly demonstrate to American leaders the benefits of a stable North American economic partnership.

Premiers will emphasize the importance of Canada to the security of the United States, and the benefits that the continental economic partnership has brought to both countries.

There will be an emphasis on Atlantic Canada’s deep historical ties with New England and the northeastern U.S. states.