Atlantic Canadians regret amount of debt, according to report

Atlantic Canadians are more likely than any other province to say they regret the amount of debt they’ve taken on in life. The latest MNP Consumer Debt Index finds that 52 per cent of those surveyed regret the amount of debt they have.

Additionally, 25 per cent of respondents say that in the past year, they needed to take money from savings, home equity, RSP, or alternative methods to pay debt or day-to-day expenses.

About one in four Atlantic Canadians are more likely than any other province to say they have made only the minimum payments on their line of credit.

Finances are also taking a toll on mental health, with Atlantic Canadians being the most likely of the provinces to say their financial situation causes them anxiety, while a majority indicate the situation causes them stress or isolation.