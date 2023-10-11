Association of Allied Health Professionals declares impasse in collective bargaining

After a year of negotiations with the Provincial Government, the Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) has declared an impasse for the more than 800 allied health professionals represented in its bargaining unit. With more information in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon:

‘This week the AAHP is filing a request for conciliation in accordance with the Public Sector Collective Bargaining Act NL. We are taking this next step with the goal that a neutral third-party may assist us in reaching a mutually agreeable tentative agreement. We will also continue to take the necessary steps to prepare for any eventuality, including strike action if required.

Our members are dedicated and passionate health care professionals who go to work every day with only one focus – to provide the care and services the people of our province need. Because of this, the potential of having to take strike action to reach a tentative agreement our members need would be a last resort option. This certainly would not be a decision any of us would take lightly.

At the same time, our Membership is ready to fight for the pay and working conditions they need. Their expectations are not unrealistic – they want what every worker wants from their employer: They want to feel respected. They want to feel valued. They want recognition for their contributions and relentless efforts to keep delivering quality, equitable health care services in a system that is in continued crisis. They want to feel proud of their work and the employer they work for. They want to stay here in Newfoundland and Labrador working in our public health care system. They want a collective agreement that could help attract others to come here because they feel and see the impact every day of ongoing recruitment challenges. They want adequate pay that allows them to keep supporting their families in the face of extraordinary increases in the cost of living. And last, but certainly not least, they want to know that at a minimum they are being paid fairly and equally for the work that they do.

While some progress has been made at the negotiating table, last night it was very clear to our negotiating team that the gap between our respective positions with the employer on some proposals, especially those related to wages, is too significant to be addressed in the prolonged process we have been engaged in over the past year. We remain hopeful in the coming days and weeks that we will successfully reach a tentative agreement so that our members can keep delivering the critical health care services individuals and families throughout our province need and deserve.’