Assault charge laid against RCMP officer following SIRT-NL investigation

A SIRT-NL investigation into a June 2, 2023 incident at Stephenville Airport, involving an on-duty RCMP officer, has resulted in a charge under the Criminal Code. SIRT-NL director Michael King has charged the subject officer, Cst. Jeffrey Cormier, with:

1. Assault, pursuant to s. 266 of the Criminal Code.

The subject officer has been given a court date for January 22, 2024 at 9:30am.

Director King advised today that SIRT-NL received notification of the alleged offence from the RCMP. Following the report, King directed a SIRT-NL investigation.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency, which conducts its own investigations into serious incidents. Serious incidents within this context are those involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Because this matter will now proceed through court, SIRT-NL will make no further comment.