The Association of Seafood Producers and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union will hold a news conference today to respond to the 25 percent tariff imposed on seafood exports to the United States from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Executive Director of ASP Jeff Loder and FFAW President Dwan Street will be in attendance.

The news conference gets underway at the Capital Hotel in St. John’s at 11:00 a.m.