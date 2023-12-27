ArtsNL announces Year of the Arts funding programs

ArtsNL has announced the Year of the Arts Program for Professional Arts Organizations and the Year of the Arts Senior Artist Program.

The Year of the Arts Program will support a range of activities to benefit an organization including projects organizations have wanted to undertake but have been unable to because of funding restraints. Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 23, 2024.

This Year of the Arts Senior Artist Program is for established professional artists (age 60+) who have been engaged full-time in their artistic practice and have made a significant contribution to the artistic landscape of Newfoundland and Labrador. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 1, 2024.

Both programs are made possible with $2M in additional funding provided by the provincial government’s Year of the Arts initiative.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to contact ArtsNL program staff to discuss their application.