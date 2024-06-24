ArtsNL announces Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Award winners

On Friday the 39th annual Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Awards show was held.

Six awards were presented to artists. The winners were Rachel Gilbert, Ting Ting Chen, Susan Furneaux, Kent Jones, Cheryl Hickman, and Deantha Edmunds.

“What an inspiring night! We’re delighted to be hosting the 39th annual Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Awards in the scenic town of Bay Bulls,” says ArtsNL Executive Director Melanie Martin.

Nominations for the awards are submitted by the arts community and the public. A panel assessed the nominations, established a short list, and made the final selections. All winners received a $2,500 cash prize.