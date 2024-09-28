Arts and Letters Awards Program Accepting Submissions 

The province is now accepting submissions for one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most prestigious arts and cultural recognition initiatives – the annual Arts and Letters Award Program.

The program promotes the creation of new works of art by both professional and non-professional artists and provides an opportunity to submit works for adjudication and recognizes excellence through the awarding of monetary prizes and the exhibition of meritorious entries, where appropriate and feasible.

This year’s Arts and Letters Awards Program includes a one-time, multidisciplinary Confederation 75 category. As the Province commemorates the 75th anniversary of Confederation, artists are invited to create and submit works that reflect the impact of Confederation and/or our relationship with Canada.

The submission deadline is November 20. The deadline for the special Confederation 75 category is December 2.