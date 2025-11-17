MusicNL wraps up after entertainment week in St. John’s

Arts & Entertainment, News November 17th, 2025

The 2025 MusicNL Awards were handed out Saturday night at the St. John’s Convention Centre. The evening featured 25 presentations, with Kelly McMichael, Nick Earle and The Reckless Hearts, Deantha Edmunds, XIA-3, and Quote the Raven leading the awards with two each.

The awards gala marked the pinnacle of MusicNL week. which is a five day celebration of music and industry development. The week wrapped up Sunday, with a Songwriter’s Circle at The Ship Pub. Over the last few days there have been 40 showcase performances, 20 panels and workshops, and 38 awards presentations.

MusicNL also welcomed more than 50 industry professionals from across Canada, Europe and the U.K.