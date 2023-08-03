Justice News

Arrest warrant issued for woman in Sheshatshiu

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on August 3, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest 24-year-old June Rich and is seeking assistance from the public.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rich in relation to two counts of failing to comply with a release order. She is actively evading police.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.

