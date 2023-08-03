Arrest warrant issued for woman in Sheshatshiu

Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest 24-year-old June Rich and is seeking assistance from the public.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rich in relation to two counts of failing to comply with a release order. She is actively evading police.
Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Updated: Young girl fatally injured in serious collision in Shea HeightsBy Earl Noble — 21 hours ago
Emergency crews descended on a Shea Heights neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon following a serious collision. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have since confirmed a young girl was rushed to hospital following the incident, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
With area residents congregating and looking on, personnel secured the area and attended to the child who was struck by vehicle on Druken Crescent, in the area of Barry Place. A child’s bicycle and helmet lay in the road at the scene. The 81-year old driver of a pickup truck involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Operational Patrol Services, as well as Accident Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services all responded to the incident, closing a portion of Druken Crescent for some time.
The RNC AI are continuing to investigate the accident and are looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Drunken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Earlier story: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is on scene and investigating a serious collision in Shea Heights. Druken Crescent in the area of Barry Place is closed to all traffic.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 793
-
Young girl on bicycle dies after being struck by pickup truck in Shea HeightsBy Web Team — 44 mins ago
A young girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Shea Heights Wednesday.
The RNC responded to the serious accident on Drunken Crescent in St. John’s. The girl had been riding a bicycle when she was struck. She was rushed to hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries a short while later. The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Drunken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The RNC is continuing to investigate the accident and ise looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Drunken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 54
-
Ottawa gives $700,000 over three years to NL crisis hotlinesBy Bailey Howard — 2 hours ago
The federal government has announced $700,000 in funding to be distributed among crisis hotlines in Newfoundland and Labrador over the next three years.
Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was joined by Premier Andrew Furey, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons, MP Joanne Thompson and End Sexual Violence’s Executive Director, Sandra McKellar with members of community groups such as Quadrangle NL, Stella’s Circle and the Iris Kirby House in the audience at The Rooms for the announcement.
The funding is part of the $30 million over five years outlined in Budget 2021 to support crisis hotlines across the country, also outlined in the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence announced in 2022.
NTV’s Bailey Howard will have more on this story on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 44