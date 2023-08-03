Arrest warrant issued for woman in Sheshatshiu

Emergency personnel responded to a serious collision in Shea Heights late Wednesday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency crews descended on a Shea Heights neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon following a serious collision. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have since confirmed a young girl was rushed to hospital following the incident, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

With area residents congregating and looking on, personnel secured the area and attended to the child who was struck by vehicle on Druken Crescent, in the area of Barry Place. A child’s bicycle and helmet lay in the road at the scene. The 81-year old driver of a pickup truck involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Operational Patrol Services, as well as Accident Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services all responded to the incident, closing a portion of Druken Crescent for some time.

The RNC AI are continuing to investigate the accident and are looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Drunken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.

Earlier story: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is on scene and investigating a serious collision in Shea Heights. Druken Crescent in the area of Barry Place is closed to all traffic.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.