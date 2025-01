An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Wayne John Kaniuekutat Mistenapeo who is actively evading police. Mistenapeo is wanted by Natuashish RCMP in relation to a number of charges including:

Assault

Uttering threats

Mischief under $5,000

Breach of probation – two counts

Breach of a release order – three counts

Anyone having information on the current location of Wayne Mistenapeo is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.