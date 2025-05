Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest 19-year-old Uasheshkun Montague, who is also known as Deanna Montague. She is wanted in relation to a recent charge of assault with a weapon and is actively evading police.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information on the current location of Uasheshkun Montague is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.