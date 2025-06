Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking for a wanted man, 31-year-old Todd Gregoire.

Gregoire is wanted in relation to the following criminal charges:

Assault of a police officer

Resisting arrest

Mischief under $5,000 – property damage

Mischief – obstructing enjoyment of property

Anyone having information about the current location of Todd Gregoire is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.