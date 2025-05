Arrest warrant issued for Simon Andrew in relation to violent offences in Sheshatshiu

Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest wanted man 40-year-old Simon Andrew in relation to a violent incident that occurred at a residence in Sheshatshiu on Tuesday.

Andrew, who has actively been evading police, is charged and wanted in relation to the following criminal offences:

Sexual assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault โ€“ two counts

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose โ€“ two counts

Forcible confinement

Mischief under $5000.00

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Police believe that Andrew is frequenting between Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.ย The investigation is ongoing.