Arrest warrant issued for Simon Andrew in relation to violent offences in Sheshatshiu

Posted: May 8, 2025 4:13 pm
By Web Team

Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest wanted man 40-year-old Simon Andrew in relation to a violent incident that occurred at a residence in Sheshatshiu on Tuesday.

Andrew, who has actively been evading police, is charged and wanted in relation to the following criminal offences:

  • Sexual assault with a weapon
  • Aggravated assault – two counts
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – two counts
  • Forcible confinement
  • Mischief under $5000.00
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Police believe that Andrew is frequenting between Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The investigation is ongoing.

