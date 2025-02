The RCMP in Placentia is looking to arrest 43-year-old Scott Deering who is actively evading police.

Deering is wanted on three counts of uttering threats and six counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Deering is asked to contact Placentia RCMP at 709-227-2000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).