Arrest warrant issued for Samantha Blackmore

Posted: May 31, 2024 2:00 pm
By Web Team


The RCMP is looking to arrest 34-year-old Samantha Blackmore in relation to the following charges:

  • Assault (two counts)
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats
  • Resisting or obstructing a peace officer
  • Mischief under $5000.00 (property damage)
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (three counts)
  • Failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (three counts)

Anyone with any information on the current location of Samantha Blackmore is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

