Arrest warrant issued for Samantha Blackmore

The RCMP is looking to arrest 34-year-old Samantha Blackmore in relation to the following charges:

Assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Mischief under $5000.00 (property damage)

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (three counts)

Failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (three counts)

Anyone with any information on the current location of Samantha Blackmore is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)