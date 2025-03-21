Arrest warrant issued for Richard Dupe, suspected to be in the company of wanted woman Samantha Piercey

An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Richard Dupe of Conception Bay South for failing to attend a recent court date. Dupe is currently before the court charged with theft under $5,000.

It is suspected that Dupe and wanted woman 43-year-old Samantha Piercey of Glovertown are currently evading police together. The pair are likely in the St. John’s area.

Anyone having information about the current location of either of these individuals is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.