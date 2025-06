Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest 27-year-old Quita Rich of Sheshatshiu who is actively evading police. Rich is wanted for failure to comply with her release order. She is known to frequent Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Anyone having information about the current location of Quita Rich is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.