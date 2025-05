Sheshatshiu RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 32-year-old Peter Nuke.

Nuke is wanted by police in relation to changes of assault and forcible confinement. Police believe he frequently travels between Sheshatshiu and Goose Bay.

Anyone having information about the current location of Peter Nuke is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477