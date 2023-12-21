Arrest warrant issued for Michael Slade

Baie Verte RCMP is looking to arrest 36-year-old Michael Slade and is seeking assistance from the public. He is believed to reside in the Carbonear area but also frequents St. John’s. A photo of Slade is attached.
Slade is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:
- Assault
- Aggravated assault
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Uttering threats to damage or destroy property
- Mischief relating to property
Anyone with any information on the current location of Michael Slade is asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP at 709-532-4221.