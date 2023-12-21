News

Arrest warrant issued for Michael Slade

Posted: December 21, 2023 2:34 pm
By Web Team


Baie Verte RCMP is looking to arrest 36-year-old Michael Slade and is seeking assistance from the public. He is believed to reside in the Carbonear area but also frequents St. John’s. A photo of Slade is attached.

Slade is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

  • Assault
  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Uttering threats to damage or destroy property
  • Mischief relating to property

Anyone with any information on the current location of Michael Slade is asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP at 709-532-4221.

