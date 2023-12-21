Arrest warrant issued for Michael Slade

Baie Verte RCMP is looking to arrest 36-year-old Michael Slade and is seeking assistance from the public. He is believed to reside in the Carbonear area but also frequents St. John’s. A photo of Slade is attached.

Slade is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

Assault

Aggravated assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to damage or destroy property

Mischief relating to property

Anyone with any information on the current location of Michael Slade is asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP at 709-532-4221.

