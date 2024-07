Police are looking to arrest a wanted man, 22-year-old Marcus Organ, in relation to a number of violent offences. Organ is wanted in relation to the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Assault – choking

Assault

Uttering threats

Mischief over $5,000

Breach of a probation order

Failure to comply with an undertaking – two counts

Anyone with information about the current location of Marcus Organ is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or, to remain anonymous,