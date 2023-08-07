Justice News

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted for assault and confinement

Posted: August 7, 2023
An arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Troy Gordon of Deer Lake in relation to multiple charges, including assault, uttering threats, and confinement. Gordon is last known to have been in the area of Pynns Brook.

Anyone having information on the current location of Troy Gordon is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

