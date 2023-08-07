Arrest warrant issued for man wanted for assault and confinement

An arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Troy Gordon of Deer Lake in relation to multiple charges, including assault, uttering threats, and confinement. Gordon is last known to have been in the area of Pynns Brook.
Anyone having information on the current location of Troy Gordon is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.
You Might also like
-
UPDATE: Man in custody after police respond to criminal threat in Happy Valley-Goose BayBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The RCMP operation in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has ended. Police have taken one man safely into custody. Residents may now leave their homes and return to normal activities. The RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation.
Original story:
The RCMP is responding to an active criminal threat in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Residents are asked to remain inside, lock your doors, and stay away from windows. Updates will be provided as they become available.Post Views: 106
-
Province to phase out 1.6 km school bussing ruleBy Bailey Howard — 8 hours ago
In a month students and teachers will be back in the classroom but a question on many parents’ minds is how will their child get to school?
Today Premier Andrew Furey announced the province is taking steps to make student transportation more accessible by phasing out the 1.6 kilometre bussing rule. The phasing out will begin in September when 50 per cent of students will now be able to access a school bus regardless of where they live in proximity to their school. The other 50 per cent of schools will phase out the rule in September 2024.
The Premier was joined by the Minister of Education, Minister of Transportation and President of the NL Federation of School Councils at Hazelwood Elementary.
Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell added that enrolment numbers are on the rise again this year. Enrolment is set to surpass 64,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
In February the province cut ties with company Gladney’s Bus Service who was providing transportation to more than 20 schools. Citywide and Parsons buses and drivers took part in today’s announcement, but the province wouldn’t speak on this issue.Post Views: 261
-
RNC make arrest following assault in Mount Pearl Sunday eveningBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 hours ago
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made an arrest last night in connection with a report of an assault on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl.
On Sunday, August 6, at approximately 8:15 p.m. RNC responded to a residence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl following a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contained the home and initiated communication with occupants of the property. A short time later, officers took a 39-year-old male into custody without incident.
The RNC Criminal Investigation Division were engaged to investigate and a crime scene is being maintained at the property on Riverview Avenue as the investigation is ongoing.
A 39-year-old male from Mount Pearl has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.
The investigation is ongoing and the RNC request that anyone who has information to assist the investigation contact the RNC or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.
Earlier story:
There has been a large police presence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl since late Sunday night into this morning.
RNC has advised the public of this presence via social media.
It is unsure at this time what the RNC are investigating on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl but they say “The situation has just been resolved. We will continue to be in the area for the next hour. We ask the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation.RNC say there are no immediate concerns for the public safety at this time.Post Views: 164